President Biden gave a speech Tuesday afternoon in Iowa and got a crappy response — literally.

According to video posted by the Republic National Committee, a bird excreted on the president in the middle of his talk.

Mr. Biden was saying his “made in America” talk was not hyperbole when a white splotch from above appears on his lapel.

Mr. Biden apparently felt something — his eyes turned toward the fowl-fouled suit — but he continued undisturbed.

Mr. Biden was giving his speech at a barn in Menlo, Iowa, talking up his administration’s assistance to the farming industry.

