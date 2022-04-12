British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a top Cabinet aide are being fined for a series of social events that violated the Johnson government’s own protocols at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, in a scandal that has come to be known as “Partygate.”

Mr. Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak were notified of the coming fines by authorities Monday.

Carrie Johnson, the prime minister’s wife and organizer of some of the suspect get-togethers, also faces a fine, British media outlets reported.

The scandal over office birthday parties and social drinking events in 2021 when the country was facing strict lockdowns has been politically damaging for Mr. Johnson, who is believed to be the first prime minister ever judged to have broken the law while in office.

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labor Party, immediately called on Mr. Johnson to resign, and the colorful Conservative prime minister has faced sharp criticism in his own ranks for his conduct.

Mr. Johnson’s office issued a statement confirming that London’s Metropolitan police have notified both the prime minister and the chancellor of the “fixed-penalty notices.”

The statement did not give the size of the fines or whether Mr. Johnson would contest them.

“We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do,” the statement from 10 Downing Street said.

