The New York Police Department identified a person being sought in Tuesday’s subway assault that wounded 10 people.

The NYPD identified the “person of interest” as 62-year-old Frank James and posted pictures of the man on Twitter.

“This is Frank James. He is a person of interest in the shooting that took place on the N train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call @NYPDTips at 1-800-577-TIPS,” the department wrote.

Mr. James rented a U-Haul van that was tied to Monday’s N train attack in Sunset Park, police said at a Monday evening news conference.

Citing “cops and law-enforcement sources,” the New York Post reported that the van’s key was found at the scene of the crime along with the credit card that had rented the vehicle.

Police had said earlier in the day that the suspect is Black, stands about 5-foot-5 and has a heavy-set build of about 170 pounds. He had been wearing a gas mask, a construction-type vest and helmet and a gray hoodie.

