House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s emergence as an unrivaled force in Republican Party fundraising has put the 57-year-old California lawmaker on a glide path to the speakership, provided his party sweeps the November midterms.

Mr. McCarthy has shattered fundraising records for a House Republican, bringing in a total of $104 million to date in this cycle. In the first four months of 2022 alone, Mr. McCarthy raised more than $31 million for the GOP’s efforts to retake the House majority.

His fundraising prowess has helped put House Republicans in a strong offensive position, with the party targeting 72 seats heading into the midterms. It’s also solidified Mr. McCarthy’s status as the GOP speaker-in-waiting.

“I think maybe even six months ago, there was some thought of ‘well, is it going to be Kevin?’ but I think now the die is cast,” said former Senate Majority Trent Lott, who served as House GOP whip throughout the 1980s. “He’s going to be the leader and hopefully and probably the speaker, and raising these funds is helpful for him.”

Mr. McCarthy raises money through several different political entities, including his congressional campaign committee and an associated leadership PAC. He also raises money through several joint fundraising committees, including Take Back the House 2022 and the McCarthy Victory Fund.

Most of Mr. McCarthy’s haul in the first four months of this year, roughly more than $21 million, was through Take Back the House. The group’s top donors, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, come from the finance, real estate, energy and gambling sectors.

Take Back the House’s biggest donor, for instance, is the Texas-based investment firm Dimensional Fund Advisors. Individuals employed by the financial giant donated more than $1.5 million to the PAC last year. Dimensional’s co-founder Rex Sinquefield, an advocate of tax reform and charter schools, gave Take Back the House $777,700 in September alone.

Apart from big donations, Mr. McCarthy’s political operation also generated nearly 173,000 donations through its digital and direct-mail programs in the first four months of this year. The average donation was roughly $25 per individual, with contributors coming from all across the country.

Money, in part, is why no serious challenge has emerged to Mr. McCarthy’s quest for the speakership. Political strategists say that in his ascent, Mr. McCarthy closely resembles another California lawmaker prized for being able to fill the party’s coffers: incumbent Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Certainly fundraising is the primary function that makes Pelosi, as the speaker, so valuable,” said Colin Strother, a Democratic political strategist. “Most Democrats are in safe districts and do not prioritize fundraising. The rest are in the swing districts and can’t afford to raise money to give away to the [various party organizations]. So you need a speaker who can go do the dirty work and put the money together.”

Mr. McCarthy appears to have internalized the lesson. The minority leader is traveling the country to raise money and actively giving it away to candidates and groups working to build the GOP majority.

“The energy and enthusiasm for Republicans to take back the House has never been stronger,” Mr. McCarthy said in a statement. He said the donations “will help ensure our candidates have the resources necessary to compete and win this November.”

“Our nation is suffering greatly under the Biden-Pelosi regime and the American people deserve better,” he said.

In the past four months, Mr. McCarthy has transferred more than $12 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee, the campaign arm for House Republicans. That’s on top of the $2.3 million that has gone to various state Republican parties.

Overall, Mr. McCarthy has sent nearly $40 million to the NRCC and other GOP groups this cycle. The money is not only increasing the chances that Republicans will retake the House, but it’s also padding the number of votes Mr. McCarthy will get to become speaker.

“If the leader, who hopes to be speaker, has helped you raise money or made significant contributions to your campaign, you appreciate it and remember it,” said Mr. Lott. “There’s no question about it.”

The current situation is a far call from the California Republican’s first attempt to seize the gavel, in 2015. At the time, Mr. McCarthy was seen as the hands-on favorite to replace Speaker John Boehner.

His hopes were dashed, however, when nearly two-dozen members of the House Freedom Caucus moved to block his ascension. The maneuver forced Mr. McCarthy to shelve his ambitions, paving the way for then-House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Paul Ryan to become speaker.

This time, when Mr. McCarthy mounts his bid for the speakership, the political environment looks very different. Republicans are generally united around big issues like immigration, the economy and Mr. Biden’s efforts to combat COVID-19 and climate change.

Mr. McCarthy has helped lead the charge among House Republicans on each of those topics, smoothing ideological divisions and fostering unity. He’s also worked to include Freedom Caucus stalwarts, like Rep. Jim Jordan, when shaping the GOP’s midterm agenda.

“When you actually run on a platform, ‘here’s what we care about, here’s what we’re going to do,’ … the American people care about that,” Mr. Jordan, Ohio Republican, said at a recent Republican retreat. “That will help keep the team together and accomplishing what we told the people we were going to do when we ran for the job, [is] the reason why they’re going to put us in the majority and make Kevin [McCarthy] speaker.”

Mr. McCarthy’s conciliatory, big-tent approach might be enough to make him speaker. It’s not enough, however, to ensure he can foster the unity needed among unruly Republicans to govern.

The reality is something that former GOP speakers learned the hard way.

Mr. Boehner consistently struggled to get hardline Republicans on board with government funding bills and was frequently forced to fight off motions from the floor to oust him from the leadership. Although Mr. Boehner usually wound up triumphant, the squabbles hampered bigger legislative initiatives and gave the impression that the majority was unmanageable.

“All of the turbulence created by internal divisions chips away at confidence in leadership and in the majority,” said a former top aide to Mr. Boehner, who requested anonymity on the topic. “At first it’s not so bad, but then the perception gets ingrained and then even small things become difficult to get across the finish line.”

As speaker, Mr. Ryan faced similar hurdles from GOP hardliners, but to a lesser extent. While he was able to unite House Republicans behind tax reform and failed attempts to repeal ObamaCare, Mr. Ryan faced obstacles over funding the government and raising the debt limit without cutting spending.

Mr. McCarthy might not face some of those same troubles, with money a defining reason.

Soaring inflation, massive government spending, the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, and Mr. Biden’s skinking approval ratings have created a perfect political storm for Republicans. The last time such a confluence took place in 2010, the GOP won 63 House seats on its way to the majority.

Mr. McCarthy and various GOP congressional groups say there are 72 seats this cycle they believe can be flipped. Because redistricting has shrunk the number of marginal seats on both sides, most of the Republican pick-up opportunities are in districts and states won by Mr. Biden in 2020.

Some of the seats are even in deep-blue states, like Connecticut and New Jersey. Republicans are likely to win those seats with candidates running not as ideologues, but rather moderates focused on kitchen-table issues.

That reality could strengthen Mr. McCarthy’s hold on the speakership. Depending on how big the majority is in November, Mr. McCarthy might not have to appease hardliners to govern.

He’s also likely to have a contingent of freshman lawmakers, many facing tough reelection challenges in districts won by Mr. Biden, that are unwilling to cross the speaker or his fundraising apparatus.

“If you misbehave, if you’re in the ‘Hell No’ conference and make the leader’s job difficult, he could not be supportive of your reelection efforts,” said Mr. Lott. “That’s going to affect people’s conduct.”

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.