The New York Police Department pleaded for witnesses after a shooting at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday that left more than a dozen people injured, including at least one person in critical condition.

The perpetrator, who is still on the loose, may have used a smoke device during the attack, but the police assured residents there were no active explosive devices in the area.

Investigators and emergency responders closed the area for blocks around the crime scene.

The city fire department said 13 people were injured at the station and at least five people were shot.

Sources told CNN the gunman may have been wearing an orange construction vest and gas mask.

Joseph Giacalone, a former NYPD sergeant, told CNN that investigators will be scanning video surveillance and license-plate readers to see if the shooter hopped in a car or used a ride-share or other form of transportation after the incident.

Konrad Aderer, a witness, told the news channel he had just entered the station when he saw a young man bleeding from the leg and telling the station agent what happened.

Mr. Aderer said he “immediately got out of there.”

He said he didn’t see any smoke — he was still on the steps — or catch a glimpse of the perpetrator.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat who canceled public events for the week after testing positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, is being briefed on the situation.

“While we gather more information, we ask New Yorkers to stay away from this area for their safety and so that first responders can help those in need and investigate,” Adams press secretary Fabien Levy tweeted.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was briefed on the situation.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican who is running for governor this year, called the news out of Brooklyn “deeply disturbing.”

“While we await more facts as soon as possible, our hearts are fully with the brave first responders and victims at the scene. Praying for all involved,” Mr. Zeldin tweeted.

