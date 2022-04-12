The U.S. Postal Service reportedly took the drastic step of suspending services for a block in Santa Monica because mail carriers were being assaulted in the California town.

Residents received a notice that mail delivery would be halted in the 1300 block of 14th street because “multiple carriers have been subjected to assaults and threats of assault from an individual who has not been located or apprehended,” according to CBS News.

The outlet said it was able to track down one reported assault in which a man who lives in the area swung a broomstick at a carrier, though the postal worker was not injured.

Residents told CBS News they are frustrated and it is unclear when the suspension will end.

For now, they are still able to receive packages but they must go to a local post office to pick up their paper mail.





