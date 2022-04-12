Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced he won’t be donating money to help state and local officials administer the 2022 election, or any other election in the future, following criticism that the nearly $400 million he injected into the 2020 presidential contest unfairly bolstered Democratic turnout.

A spokesperson for Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, confirmed to The Washington Times that the couple will not provide funding that would be distributed to help operate election offices this year or any time in the future.

“They are not donating for something like this, ever again,” Brian Baker, a spokesman for Mr. Zuckerberg and Mrs. Chan, said.

Critics, mostly Republican lawmakers and conservative-leaning news outlets and watchdog groups who have analyzed the spending, say the massive donation ended up being utilized disproportionally to bring out Democratic voters, particularly in the key swing states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona and Michigan.

The Zuckerberg-Chan donation came on Sept. 1, but nearly $25 million was distributed by the CTCL over several months before that date to important swing districts in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and other states. The source of that funding remains anonymous. It did not come from the Zuckerbergs, Baker said.

The Zuckerberg announcement came after the group that administered the donations said it was moving on to a new initiative and would no longer be focused on funding election infrastructure in states and localities.

The Center for Technology and Civic Life, which received $328 million from Zuckerberg and Chan in 2020, is launching a different program aimed at creating a network for the nation’s thousands of local election officials, CTCL Executive Director Tiana Epps-Johnson announced at the TED2022 conference, according to the Associated Press.

The venture, Mrs. Epps-Johnson announced on Twitter, is called the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence, which will operate with a budget of $80 million over five years to create a network for the nation’s thousands of local election officials, who can apply for aid to improve their technology and processes. It is non-partisan and any election office can apply.

“Unfortunately, years of underinvestment means many local election departments often have limited capacity and training,” Ms. Epps-Johnson said at the conference. “The U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence is bringing together world-class partners so that local election officials no longer have to go it alone.”

The CTCL had operated as a small non-profit until 2020, when it was suddenly infused with $350 million in donations. Of that funding, $328 million came from Mr. Zuckerberg and Mrs. Chan, who cited the pandemic’s impact on administering the upcoming election as the reason for their gift.

The CTLC, staffed by Democratic operatives, distributed the money with the help of other nonprofits to election offices throughout the nation. Blue-leaning areas appeared to get the lion’s share of the money and used significant amounts of funding for get-out-the-vote efforts and to encourage mail-in and early voting. Very little was spent on COVID safety measures.

