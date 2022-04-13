President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke for nearly an hour Wednesday.

Scant information was available on the call between the two leaders, but their talk comes after Mr. Zelenskyy praised his U.S. counterpart for labeling Russia’s attacks on Ukraine a “genocide.”

Earlier in the day, Mr. Zelenskyy praised Mr. Biden as a “true leader” for his remarks.

The surprising characterization marks a significant shift in U.S. rhetoric toward Russia’s actions in Ukraine. Mr. Biden had initially refrained from using the word “genocide” and instead used the term “war crimes.”

“True words of a true leader @POTUS,” Mr. Zelenskyy said on Twitter. “Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil. We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities.”

