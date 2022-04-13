A busload of conservative moms will protest Saturday at Walt Disney World in Orlando over the company’s public stance against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law.

Moms for America, an Ohio-based group that has publicly supported the law, said in a press release that “several Disney employees who do not support Disney’s radical agenda” will join the two-hour protest at the front entrance of Disney Springs.

“We are excited to bring together freedom-loving Floridians and Americans from across the country to show Disney that it should return to its focus of embracing and promoting family values, liberty, and freedom,” Rebekah Ricks, president of the Florida Alliance of Moms For America, said in a statement.

The mothers are protesting Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s recent public condemnation of the legislation, which critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” act. The law, H.B. 1557, forbids K-3 elementary school teachers from teaching lessons on sexuality and gender identity.

Moms For America said that its “Freedom Truck,” which recently completed a trip with a truckers protest in Washington, D.C., will carry protesters to the rally.

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.