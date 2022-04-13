Soaring inflation is eating away President Biden‘s hallmark $1.2 trillion infrastructure law, reducing its effectiveness as construction and material costs skyrocket.

Economists say the money initially approved by Congress last year for overhauling the nation’s roads and bridges is worth less today because of inflation that has pushed construction costs higher.

“In theory, the infrastructure bill should be about delivering more value for taxpayers, families and the economy,” said David Ditch, a transportation and budget analyst at the Heritage Foundation. “But inflation has eaten away at that value, meaning taxpayers are getting less benefit for all that money being spent.”

The same pocketbook issues vexing voters and driving down Mr. Biden’s approval rating are frustrating the infrastructure overhaul, which is the president’s biggest legislative win and one of his chief arguments for keeping Democrats in power in the November elections.

State and local governments across the country are already seeing infrastructure projects running significantly over budget. In Michigan, for instance, the cost of bridge construction and repair is 40% higher this year than initially estimated by the state’s department of transportation.

Much of the increase is because the raw materials needed for projects are limited due to the ongoing supply chain crisis.

According to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, the cost of raw materials for highway and road construction has soared by 21% over the past year. The figure is slightly higher than the 20% increase for general construction materials and 8.5% increase for consumer goods and services.

In some cases, construction companies and governments are paying nearly double for materials than previously.

The price of iron and steel has climbed by 50.3% over the past 12 months, while asphalt is up 37.5%. Similarly, the price of pre-stressed concrete bridge beams is up 22.7%, while concrete blocks have risen 8.7%, according to the association’s data that is drawn from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Inflation is definitely having an impact on project costs,” said Steve Hall, a senior vice president at the American Council of Engineering Companies. “We’re seeing significantly higher materials costs due to continued supply chain challenges stemming from the pandemic, although we hope this is a problem that eases over time.”

The White House declined to comment for this article.

Not only are raw materials more expensive, but so is the equipment needed for construction projects. The cost of heavy machinery, like cement mixers and road pavers, has jumped 10.9% in the past year.

Spikes in energy prices are also driving up the costs associated with infrastructure. Diesel fuel prices, which most heavy construction machinery runs on, have risen 57.5% alone. Overall, the cost of energy needed for highway and road construction is up 53.5% in the past year.

Economists say that inflation is going to force states and the federal government to narrow their ambitions.

“It takes time for all these levels of government to agree on what projects to fund,” said Mr. Ditch. “If inflation shows no signs of slowing, federal and state officials will be forced to cut the size and number of infrastructure projects they fund.”

Although Congress can boost infrastructure spending to account for inflation, state governments would likely face difficulties doing the same. Since most infrastructure projects require some cost-sharing between the federal and state governments, that still means fewer projects overall unless inflation falls dramatically.

Even without inflation driving up the cost of raw materials, Mr. Biden would still see the infrastructure projects hobbled by labor shortages. Job sites across the country are facing a dearth of both high-skill and low-skill workers, which is fueling wage increases that also cause projects to run over budget.

On the high-skill front, a shortage of civil engineers to design and oversee projects has driven labor costs ever higher. Likewise, the construction industry is struggling to find low-skill, manual laborers to work on infrastructure projects.

“The engineering industry has a longer-term challenge related to inflation, stemming from an ongoing and growing shortage of talent,” said Mr. Hall. “Competition for talent is pushing wages up, and when you add the increased demand for engineering services stemming from [federal infrastructure] investments, you create a ‘perfect storm’ that will definitely impact prices.”

Some economists contend that the labor shortage plaguing infrastructure projects and driving costs up is one of Mr. Biden’s own making. They say the infrastructure law pushed more money into the construction industry than the companies already operating in that space were prepared to handle.

“Usually, companies are hesitant to do a lot of hiring and training if they expect the spending increase to be temporary, which this bill is obviously,” said Mr. Ditch. “So all this did was set off a bidding war for the existing pool of workers, inflating labor costs in infrastructure.”

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.