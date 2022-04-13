Rock and roll fans will have a chance to own one of the most famous guitars in music history.

The 1969 Blue Fender used by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain in the band’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” music video will be sold at auction next month.

The guitar is expected fetch $600,000 to $800,000, according to Martin Nolan, the executive director of Julien’s Auctions, who will list the guitar as part of its annual Music Icons auction on May 20-22. He added that the figure is a “very conservative auction estimate.”

Mr. Nolan said Cobain’s family had kept the guitar since the rocker’s death in 1994.

“This is one of the most iconic guitars ever to come to the auction block, this is the blue Mustang Fender guitar, one of Kurt Cobain’s favorite guitars of all time,” Mr. Nolan told Reuters.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” opened Nirvana’s 1991 album, “Nevermind,” and became only the second song from the 1990s to reach one billion streams on Spotify in June 2021, according to Forbes.

The music video reached one billion views on YouTube in 2019, according to NPR.

