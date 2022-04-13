You can now super like that Netflix show that has you begging for more.

The streaming service is introducing a “Double Thumbs Up” button, allowing users to show more intense appreciation for their favorite offerings (and giving Netflix, of course, more insight into and — eventually — reams of valuable data on their customers).

“We’ve learned over time that these feelings can go beyond a simple like or dislike,” the company said in a release. “Providing an additional way to tell us when you’re really into something means a profile with recommendations that better reflect what you enjoy.”

The feature follows the trend of popular dating apps like Tinder, which “lets a potential match know they stand out,” according to the company’s website.

