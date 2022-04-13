New Yorkers faced an uneasy commute Wednesday as authorities searched for the man who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway one day earlier, sparking terror in the city and its massive transit system.

Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, said police will blanket the system so commuters feel safe as the shooter remains at large.

“We’ll have a real omnipresence and we’re asking New Yorkers to be vigilant,” Mr. Adams told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Ten people were shot and over a dozen suffered other injuries during the Tuesday incident. Police named Frank R. James, 62, as a “person of interest” but not an official suspect. He has previous addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia and posted videos on social media criticizing Mr. Adams.

“There’s no evidence that indicates at this time there was an accomplice. It appears as though he was acting alone,” Mr. Adams said of the perpetrator.

The Transport Workers Union Local 100, Metropolitan Transportation Authority and NYC Police Foundation are offering a combined $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the shooter.

“This cold-blooded criminal must be identified and taken off the streets right away. He must be brought to justice for this horrific act of violence. Riders need to feel safe. My members need to feel safe. We don’t just dip in and out of the system. We spend entire shifts down there every day and night. This guy has to be apprehended,” TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano said.

The incident is heaping pressure on Mr. Adams, who took office in January, to tackle crime after he ran on a public-safety platform last year.

Mr. Adams said he is trying to chip away at the problem with a reestablished anti-gun unit and efforts to reform a “revolving door” criminal justice system.

The mayor said there is groundbreaking technology that can screen for guns without stopping everyone and searching their belongings. It is used at ballparks and other venues so the city will explore whether that can be used in the subway system.

The subway system is running full service on all its lines Wednesday, including the 36th Street station where the incident occurred.

Cameras in the 36th Street station that might have captured the Tuesday shooting were not working, prompting outrage.

The cameras are controlled by the MTA, not the police, and the city is trying to figure out if other cameras are malfunctioning, according to Mr. Adams.

“We want to dig into how long they were out,” the mayor told Fox 5. “We are concerned that the cameras were out and we are asking for answers to that question.”

