Federal prosecutors are reportedly closer to deciding whether to charge Rudolph W. Giuliani over his foreign lobbying efforts after the former New York City mayor helped investigators unlock electronic devices seized by the FBI.

Mr. Giuliani’s lawyer told CNN, which reported the news, that his client is willing to sit for interviews with investigators and has nothing to hide.

“If we thought there was anything bad on those devices, we wouldn’t do it. His actions speak louder than words,” attorney Robert Costello told CNN.

The FBI raided Mr. Giuliani’s home and office last April as part of a probe into his lobbying efforts in Ukraine, kicking off a process to determine what content is relevant to the investigation or might be personal and legally protected.

CNN reported that Mr. Giuliani met with prosecutors in recent weeks and helped them access three electronic devices.

The development should help prosecutors determine whether Mr. Giuliani broke any foreign-lobbying laws. They are investigating whether he worked on behalf of Ukrainian officials while serving as a personal attorney to then-President Donald Trump and seeking to oust the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and dig up dirt on Joseph R. Biden, who is now president, and his son Hunter Biden, who did business in Ukraine.

Mr. Giuliani has maintained his innocence and said he “never represented a Ukrainian national or official before the United States government,” according to CNN.

