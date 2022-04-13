What started as an ordinary traffic stop in San Francisco turned into anything but after police discovered no one was driving the Chevy Bolt they had pulled over.

An Instagram video captured the stop, as police were initially confused.

The vehicle was being operated by Cruise — a San Francisco-based company offering a robotaxi service with self-driving cars. The company began operations in late January and is financially backed by General Motors, according to the company’s website.

The police stopped the car because it was driving with no headlights.

The company said the vehicle “yielded to the police vehicle, then pulled over to the nearest safe location for the traffic stop.”

Cruise added that an officer contacted Cruise personnel and did not issue a citation.

The company said they work closely with SFPD on how to interact with their vehicles — they include a dedicated phone number for officers to call in this situation.