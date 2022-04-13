By Peter Santo - The Washington Times - Wednesday, April 13, 2022

What started as an ordinary traffic stop in San Francisco turned into anything but after police discovered no one was driving the Chevy Bolt they had pulled over. 

An Instagram video captured the stop, as police were initially confused. 

The vehicle was being operated by Cruise — a San Francisco-based company offering a robotaxi service with self-driving cars. The company began operations in late January and is financially backed by General Motors, according to the company’s website

The police stopped the car because it was driving with no headlights.

The company said the vehicle “yielded to the police vehicle, then pulled over to the nearest safe location for the traffic stop.” 

Cruise added that an officer contacted Cruise personnel and did not issue a citation. 

The company said they work closely with SFPD on how to interact with their vehicles — they include a dedicated phone number for officers to call in this situation. 

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.

Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide