Texas shipped its first busload of migrants to Washington on Wednesday as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to make President Biden and the nation’s capital feel some of the pain of the border crisis.

The group was dropped just yards from the U.S. Capitol and a second busload is already on its way, Mr. Abbott said in a statement announcing the arrivals.

“By busing migrants to Washington, D.C., the Biden administration will be able to more immediately meet the needs of the people they are allowing to cross our border,” the Republican governor said. “Texas should not have to bear the burden of the Biden Administration’s failure to secure our border.”

SEE ALSO: WH slams Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over new border inspections

Mr. Abbott last week announced the plans to ship willing migrants to the capital. He said the policy applies to people caught at the border then released into Texas communities.

The migrants on the first bus were from Colombia, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.