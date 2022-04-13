Two families of transgender teens in Alabama sued the state this week over a new law that makes it a felony to give transgender youth medication or surgical transitioning assistance.

Anyone who attempts to aid a teen in his or her transgender care would be subject to a Class C felony, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

“If allowed to go into effect, the felony health care ban will have dire physical, emotional, and psychological consequences for transgender youth, who will be kept from receiving necessary medical care,” the 60-page lawsuit reads.

“It will render parents powerless to help and make medical decisions for their own adolescent children, forcing them to watch as their children suffer from the extreme distress caused by gender dysphoria. It will force medical professionals to violate the tenets of their profession,” the complaint adds.

A similar law was blocked by a federal court in Arkansas last year. And recently, a Texas judge halted state officials from investigating alleged child abuse parents believed to be assisting youth in transitioning procedures.

LGBT activists claim politicians are attacking transgender youth for political gains.

“Despite the cynical, sinister, and invasive efforts by conservative politicians to interfere with private family and medical decisions for their own cheap political gains, we will fight this in court and we will win. Common sense, common decency, and the constitution are on our side,” said Lynly Egyes, legal director at the Transgender Law Center, which is involved in the Alabama lawsuit.

The Walker family, who have a 15 year old transgender daughter, and the White family, who have a 13 year old transgender daughter, also are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union.

They claim that the law would dehumanize the youth if it is allowed to remain in effect.

“I know that I am a girl and I always have been,” said the 15-year-old, identified only as H.W. in court papers. “Even before I learned the word ‘transgender’ or met other trans people, I knew myself. I did not choose to experience bullying and discrimination because I am transgender. I chose to be proud of who I am. The possibility of losing access to my medical care because of this law causes me deep anxiety. I would not feel like myself anymore if this lifesaving medication was criminalized.”

Jeff and Lisa Walker, the parents of H.W., said the family may have to leave Alabama if their daughter can’t get the right healthcare prescribed by her doctor.

“Transgender youth are a part of Alabama, and they deserve the same privacy, access to treatment, and data-driven health care from trained medical professionals as any other Alabamian,” said Tish Gotell Faulks, legal director of the ACLU of Alabama. “We will fight to make sure this is the reality for trans kids and their families , and we condemn the intrusive actions of the lawmakers who voted to use children as political pawns for their reelection campaigns.”

They are suing Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, the named defendant in the lawsuit.

Mr. Marshall’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The complaint claims the law violates the teens’ constitutional rights and asks the court to block its enforcement.

The bill was introduced into the Alabama Senate earlier this year and signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey on April 8.

It takes effect 30 days from its enactment, on May 8, according to the lawsuit.

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.