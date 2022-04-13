Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised President Biden late Tuesday for describing Russia’s wartime actions in Ukraine as genocide.

Mr. Zelenskyy hailed Mr. Biden’s pronouncement as the “true words of a true leader.”

“Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil. We are grateful for U.S. assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities,” Mr. Zelenskyy tweeted.

Investigators are collecting evidence of possible war crimes in Bucha and other parts of Ukraine as Mr. Zelenskyy pleads for global support to repel Russian invaders in the eastern regions of his country.

Mr. Biden defended his use of the word genocide, though it was unclear if it signaled a change in policy or new assistance for Ukraine.

“Yes, I called it genocide. It has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being able to be Ukrainian,” Mr. Biden told reporters Tuesday in Iowa.

“We’ll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies,” he said, “but it sure seems that way to me.”

Mr. Zelenskyy posted a video Wednesday saying ultimately, words will not be enough to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces.

Without additional weaponry, this war will become an endless bloodbath, spreading misery, suffering, and destruction. Mariupol, Bucha, Kramatorsk – the list will be continued. Nobody will stop Russia except Ukraine with Heavy Weapons. #ArmUkraineNow pic.twitter.com/miSOL5zvuA — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 13, 2022

“Without additional weaponry, this war will become an endless bloodbath, spreading misery, suffering, and destruction,” he tweeted. “Mariupol, Bucha, Kramatorsk — the list will be continued. Nobody will stop Russia except Ukraine with Heavy Weapons.”





