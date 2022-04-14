Amazon is charging its sellers a 5% fee to help combat rising inflation and fuel prices.

The new surcharge will take effect on April 28.

“In 2022, we expected a return to normalcy as Covid-19 restrictions around the world eased, but fuel and inflation have presented further challenges,” Amazon wrote in a memo first reported by CNN. “It is unclear if these inflationary costs will go up or down, or for how long they will persist.”

The fee will only apply to sellers that use Amazon’s resources to store, pack, and ship their products, Amazon spokesman Patrick Graham told the news outlet.

The Department of Labor announced Tuesday that the Consumer Price Index has increased by 8.5% over the last year — the largest 12-month increase since 1981.

According to AAA, the national average gas price currently sits at $4.07, up from $2.86 a year ago.

Amazon isn’t the only company implementing fees as costs continue to rise. Uber added a surcharge on rides and food deliveries last month.

