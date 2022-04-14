President Biden on Thursday strongly pushed for Congress to pass legislation that he says will counter China’s economic influence by boosting spending on U.S. manufacturing, technology, and research.



Speaking at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, the nation’s largest historically Black college or university, Mr. Biden insisted the legislation would make the U.S. more competitive in the global economy.

“Congress needs to get this bill to my desk as quickly as possible,” Mr. Biden said. “Our economic strength is on the line and national security as well.”



“Companies are ready to invest in America, in American communities, in American workers, but they need to see that their government is capable of investing in our future,” Mr. Biden said. “So Congress, get this bipartisan bill to my desk. North Carolina needs it, America needs it.”



The Senate and House have passed their own versions of the bill, known as the America Competes Act. Both bills would use federal dollars to address supply-chain disruptions and increase the production of semiconductor chips.

The House version of the bill would allocate $52 billion in grants and subsidies to help the semiconductor industry and $45 billion to enhance supply chains for high-tech products.

Both chambers must now resolve the differences between the two bills and then vote again before they can be sent to Mr. Biden’s desk. Congress has created a House-Senate conference committee to incorporate elements from both chambers’ bills.



Prior to his remarks, Mr. Biden toured the North Carolina Agriculture & Technology robotics lab, where he met Spot, a robotic dog that can maneuver through complex environments to conduct remote missions.



Mr. Biden’s pressing for the bill comes after the Labor Department reported this week that inflation hit a 40-year high of 8.5%, as prices for everything from food to gasoline have surged.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.