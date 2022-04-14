President Biden said Thursday he’s considering dispatching senior administration officials to Ukraine as the Russian invasion approaches the end of its second month.



“We’re making that decision now,” Mr. Biden told reporters when asked if he would send senior officials to Ukraine.



When asked if he was ready to go, Mr. Biden responded “yeah,” but it is unlikely that he was confirming a presidential trip overseas.

White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One that there are no plans right now for officials to travel to Ukraine.

“We’re still in discussion deciding this,” Ms. Jean-Pierre said. “As you know obviously we’re in contact with the Ukrainian government, with Kyiv every day, pretty regularly.”

Several foreign leaders have visited President Volodymyr Zeleneskyy, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The presidents of Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Estonia earlier this week traveled to Kyiv in a display of solidarity for Ukraine. They also met with Mr. Zelenskyy.

Mr. Biden traveled last month to Poland, where he met with refugees close to the Ukraine border and expressed interest in going into Ukraine.

It is unlikely that the administration would send either Mr. Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris because of the security concerns surrounding sending the two highest-ranking U.S. officials into a war zone.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.