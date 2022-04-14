Former President Donald Trump says he would virtually ignore the media if he won a second term.

Asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity what he would do differently if elected in 2024, Mr. Trump cited his well-known feuding with the press.

“I think one of the things that I would do differently is, you know, I found the media is so corrupt, that I would really not focus on them almost at all,” Mr. Trump said Wednesday night. “I would just focus on getting the job done for the American people.”

Mr. Trump, who popularized the term “fake news,” suggested he spent too much time focused on his media coverage during his presidency.

“You cater to the media,” he told Mr. Hannity. “You deal with the media. They’re very dishonest. They write opposite things. They have sources that aren’t sources. They’re unbelievably dishonest, hence the name ‘fake news.’ I mean, they’re fake news. And I think, really, I’d focus [in a second term] on getting the job done, getting our country back.”

Mr. Trump hasn’t said whether he will run in 2024. But he said the U.S. under President Biden “has never been in a worse position than it is right now.”

Inflation hit a new 40-year high of 8.5% in March, and Mr. Biden’s job approval rating sank to a new low of 38% in CNBC’s All-America Survey released Wednesday.

“We’re disrespected all over the world,” Mr. Trump said. “And I would really be focused on that, just bringing our country back, getting it back to where we had it. We have to get our [domestic] energy back. We have to get the prices way down. That will make a lot less money for very substantial enemies that we have.”

He said producing more domestic oil, gas and coal would “almost” stop Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“We have a lot of things we can do. And we can do them fairly quickly,” Mr. Trump said. “And if we don’t do them, we’re not going to have a country left. We have to close the borders. We have to let people come in, only legally. There has never been such destruction done to this country so quickly.”

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.