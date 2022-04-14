JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Thursday banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, adding Florida to a growing list of red states that have implemented new restrictions on abortions.

“House Bill 5 protects babies in the womb who have beating hearts, who can move, who can taste, who can see, and who can feel pain,” Mr. DeSantis, a Republican, said at a press conference held at the Hispanic religious group Nacion De Fe in Kissimmee. “Life is a sacred gift worthy of our protection, and I am proud to sign this great piece of legislation which represents the most significant protections for life in the state’s modern history.”

Mr. DeSantis is the second governor this week to sign a bill restricting abortions.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorsed legislation implementing a near-total ban on abortion in his state. That bill makes performing an abortion a felony, except to save the life of a pregnant woman, and is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Oklahoma is among five states that ban abortion from conception, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which tracks abortion laws.

Texas is among 11 states banning abortion at six weeks, while Florida joins Mississippi and Louisiana in banning abortion after 15 weeks.

Florida previously banned abortion after 24 weeks of fetal development.

State legislative efforts to ban abortion have faced court challenges.

The Texas Supreme Court in March ruled against a challenge to the state’s six-week ban brought by abortion advocacy groups, leaving few legal avenues left for blocking the ban, which took effect in September 2021.

State efforts to curb abortion have ramped up in advance of a Supreme Court ruling later this year on the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion at the federal level. If the high court overturns Roe v. Wade, it would return regulation of abortion to the states.

Mr. DeSantis said the 15-week ban is part of his pro-life agenda. He signed legislation in June 2020, to require written consent from a minor’s parent or legal guardian to obtain an abortion.

The abortion ban legislation includes $1.6 million in recurring funding for prenatal programs aimed at reducing infant mortality and morbidity.

