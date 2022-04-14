NEWS AND OPINION:

The nation’s most powerful and popular talk radio hosts have been revealed by Talkers Magazine, an industry source that based its judgments on some striking qualities of those who are behind the microphone.

Those qualities include ratings, of course — but also such varied factors as courage, effort, impact, longevity, talent, revenue, service and uniqueness.

“We acknowledge that the judgment is as much art as science, and that the results are arguable,” the publication said in a statement.

“This is one of the most challenging tasks, considering that there are thousands of talk show hosts across the country, from national icons to those laboring in relative obscurity,” the publication said, also noting that all hosts must be working currently on a regularly scheduled professional show.

Meanwhile, here’s the top 10:

Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity — whose daily show is syndicated by Premiere Networks — was No. 1 on the list. He is followed by financial adviser Dave Ramsey (Ramsey Solutions), Mark Levin (Westwood One), Brian Kilmeade (Fox News Radio), Joe Madison (SiriusXM), Dana Loesch (Radio America), Mike Gallagher (Salem Radio Network), Thom Hartmann (WYD Media). Michael Berry (KTRH Houston) and Joe Pagliarulo (Compass Media Network).

The names go on — and on.

Here’s a select few more: Clay Travis and Buck Sexton (Premiere Network) are at No. 11. Dan Bongino and Ben Shapiro — both with Westwood One — are 14th and 18th, respectively. Noted overnight guy George Noory (Premiere Networks) is 22nd, Bill O’Reilly (Key Networks) is 30th, Dennis Prager and Sebastian Gorka (both from Salem Radio Network) are 33rd and 34th, respectively, while Charlemagne Tha God (Premiere Networks) is 37th, and NPR’s Terry Gross is 57th.

Find the complete list at Talkers.com

EASTER-NOMICS

Americans will drop $20.8 billion on Easter festivities this year according to consumer research conducted by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. That amount is down slightly from last year’s forecast of $21.6 billion.

A total of 80% of the population will mark the holiday, with “in-person” celebrations dominating the events.

“Consumers are eager to return to their pre-pandemic holiday traditions,” noted Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the retail group.

Inflation concerns also are driving consumers to seek the most value for their dollar when shopping for the Easter holiday. If the price of an Easter-related item is higher than expected, 42% of consumers said they will look for it at another retailer and 31% will find an alternative like another brand or color.

The researchers also found that 56% plan to cook a holiday meal, 51% will visit family and friends in person, 37% will go to church, and 32% have planned an Easter egg hunt. Only 13% will organize a virtual Easter visit.

The annual Easter Spending Survey of 8,155 U.S. adults was conducted March 1-9 and released March 28.

EASTER-FLATION

With the arrival of both Easter and Passover imminent, Americans can expect to pay more for their holiday-food essentials, according to an in-depth analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data by the Republican National Committee.

Here’s a few particulars: The price of eggs is up by 11.2%, candy has risen by 7.6%, and ham and meat in general are up by 14.6% and 14.8%, respectively.

The price of rolls has risen by 10.8%, while fresh cakes and cupcakes are up by 8.4%. Lettuce will cost more green, up by 12%, fresh fruits are up by 10.1% and canned veggies by 12.5%. For those who can’t do without pasta, the price is up by 9.3%.

Rising costs constitute “absurd prices,” said Tommy Pigott, rapid response director for the GOP.

“People feel the pain of Biden’s inflationary policies in their pocketbooks, and his empty platitudes, broken promises, and blame games won’t change that,” Mr. Pigott said in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

HISTORIC: REAGAN ON EASTER, 1983

From official archives, here’s what Ronald Reagan said on Easter weekend, April 2, 1983; courtesy of the Reagan Presidential Library and Foundation.

“Regardless of nationality, religion, or race, we are united by faith in God, and the barriers between us seem less significant,” Reagan noted that year.

“Observing the rites of Passover and Easter, we’re linked in time to the ancient origins of our values and to the unborn generations who will still celebrate them long after we’re gone. As Paul explained in his Epistle to the Ephesians, He came and preached peace to you who were far away and peace to those who were near. So then you were no longer strangers and aliens, but you were fellow citizens of God’s household,“ the 40th president continued.

“This is a time of hope and peace, when our spirits are filled and lifted. It’s a time when we give thanks for our blessings — chief among them, freedom, peace, and the promise of eternal life,” Reagan said.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: The Camp House, a Classic Revival home and historic landmark built in 1914 in Greenville, Texas. Four bedrooms, two baths, original floors, woodworking, doors, coffered ceilings and windows; 3,237 square feet. Formal dining and breakfast rooms, two fireplaces, custom kitchen, grand entrance way with pillars, balcony and rocking chair porch. Priced at $445,000 through Century21.com; enter “2620 Church Street” (the home’s address) in the search function.

POLL DU JOUR

• 62% of U.S. adults are spending less on eating out, movies and concerts because of higher prices for food, gas and other items.

• 59% are driving less to do errands and daily activities.

• 56% are traveling less, 45% are using their savings to pay for things, 43% are spending less on groceries.

• 33% are working more hours or have taken an additional job.

• 26% are using credit cards more often; 16% have considered buying an electric vehicle in the future.

SOURCE: A CNBC poll of 800 U.S. adults conducted April 7-10; respondents could give multiple answers.

• Happy Easter, Happy Passover, happy spring and thank you for reading Inside the Beltway.

• Jennifer Harper can be reached at jharper@washingtontimes.com.