The Clark County School District in metro Las Vegas will provide teachers with electronic panic buttons that use Bluetooth technology following several violent incidents, officials told The Associated Press Tuesday.

The nation’s fifth-largest public school system is also upgrading security cameras and increasing police presence on school campuses, the wire service said.

“This cannot wait one more day,” Clark County Education Association President Marie Neisess told AP. “We must act now.”

Staff members at Eldorado High School would receive the panic buttons first after a teacher was assaulted in her classroom last Thursday, the wire service said.

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez, 16, faces 15 felony charges — including attempted murder, sexual assault, kidnapping and robbery — and will be charged as an adult, according to an arrest report obtained by KTNV Las Vegas.

Mr. Martinez told police he choked the teacher, who has not been identified, with his computer cord, KTNV Las Vegas reported.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.