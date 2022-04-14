Queen Elizabeth II will miss another traditional service this weekend, as she will not be with her family for the Easter service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The queen is “in good health but has some mobility problems,” according to The Guardian. The monarch, who battled COVID-19 last month, said the illness left her “very tired and exhausted,” ITV reported.

The BBC said last week that Prince Charles, her eldest son and heir to the throne, would represent the queen at Thursday’s Maundy service.

Elizabeth is in her 70th year on the throne and is a week shy of her 96th birthday.

The queen, now a widow after Prince Philip’s death, made an appearance at her husband’s memorial last month “in her first major official engagement in six months,” The Guardian said.

