The Republican National Committee is withdrawing from presidential debates sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates, saying the body has proved too partisan to be trusted to host the high-profile showdowns.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said the RNC voted to pull out of the CPD after the group refused to adopt changes in response to the GOP’s complaints.

“Today, the RNC voted to withdraw from the biased CPD, and we are going to find newer, better debate platforms to ensure that future nominees are not forced to go through the biased CPD in order to make their case to the American people,” Ms. McDaniel said.

Ms. McDaniel said the RNC is still committed to debates, but not those hosted by the commission.

The Commission on Presidential Debates did not generate much attention before the 2020 election, when then-President Trump slammed the organization, saying it was biased and favored then-Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden.

The RNC threatened in January to bar its candidates from participating in CPD-organized debates, citing biased moderators and partisan comments from members of the commission.

Ms. McDaniel said GOP voters had lost faith in the organization, and needed changes to be adopted in order to restore trust in the forums.

The commission, at the time, responded at the time that it “deals directly with candidates for president and vice president who qualify for participation in the CPD’s general-election debates.”

The RNC had called on the commission to adopt term limits for its board of directors, hold at least one debate before the start of early voting and establish new rules for debate moderators to ensure they are nonpartisan. It also raised concerns about partisan comments from members of the commission.

The CPD has sponsored debates in every presidential election since 1988 and is governed by an independent board of directors.

Their website says that since 1989 “no sitting officer of either major party has had any affiliation with the CPD, and the major parties have no role whatsoever in running the CPD or setting its policies.” It has faced criticism in the past that it favored the nominees of the two-major parties and made it too difficult for third-party challengers to qualify for the debates.

The current co-chairs of the CPD are former Republican National Committee Chairman Frank Fahrenkopf, former National Democratic Institute President Kenneth Wollack and Dorothy S. Ridings, the president and chief executive officer of the Council on Foundations.

