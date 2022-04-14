The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced sanctions against 398 U.S. lawmakers as retribution for President Biden’s sanctions last month against members of Russia’s State Duma.

Russia’s sanctions list includes U.S. lawmakers from both sides of the aisle. It included Republican firebrand Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado to members of Congress’ far-left “Squad” including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Pramila Jayapal of Washington state.

The American politicos added to the sanctions list are banned from entering Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

SEE ALSO: Moscow escalates propaganda in the U.S. as Putin’s war in Ukraine drags on

“These persons, including the leadership and chairmen of the committees of the lower house of the US Congress, are included in the Russian “stop list” on an ongoing basis,” the statement reads. “Together with other current legislators, who, like [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi, were denied entry to the Russian Federation earlier, all US congressmen were subjected to ‘listing’ on the basis of reciprocity.”

The sanctions hit roughly 74% of the 435 members of the House, mirroring U.S. sanctions on most members of the State Duma.

Several lawmakers banned from travel to Russia scoffed at the punishment.

“Well there goes my Spring Break plans!” quipped Rep. Brendan Boyle, Pennsylvania Democrat, on Twitter.

Republican Rep. John R. Curtis of Utah said it is “an honor” to be on the list.

“Congress will continue to support Ukraine and its people,” he said.

The Biden administration announced sanctions targeting 328 of the 450 members of Russia’s State Duma in March. The measure blocked the legislators from holding property in the U.S. and banned deals with U.S. citizens.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.