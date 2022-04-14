Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Thursday said if President Biden can extend the federal mask mandate on transportation, he also can delay his decision to lift a pandemic order at the border.

The Arizona Democrat pointed squarely at the decision to continue COVID-19 emergency orders and compel face coverings on travelers through at least May 3 in reviving her concerns about a migrant surge once Title 42, which allowed the U.S. turn away many migrants, is lifted in late May. She said towns at the border need time to prepare for the change.

“The administration’s extension of public health emergency authorities proves the need to delay lifting Title 42 to protect the health and safety of Arizona communities and migrants,” Ms. Sinema said. “I’ll keep pushing for transparency and accountability from the administration to help secure the border, keep Arizona communities safe, and ensure migrants are treated fairly and humanely.”

Republicans have pointed to the Title 42 decision as an example of Mr. Biden’s inconsistent approach to the virus, though they are not alone.

Ms. Sinema and centrist Democrats are bracing for the real-life and political impact of lifting Title 42.

Sen. Mark Kelly, Arizona Democrat who faces reelection this year, and Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia also have raised concerns about the fallout.

Ms. Sinema said border resources are stretched thin and migrants and Arizonans alike could be harmed by a hasty removal of Title 42. She pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to coordinate with border towns, and filed legislation with Republicans that would require the administration to put a “workable plan” in place before lifting the order.

The bill would prevent the administration from ending the Title 42 emergency authority until at least 60 days after ending the COVID-19 national emergency declaration.

After the national emergency ends, DHS would have 30 days to submit to Congress a plan to address a post-Title 42 influx, according to Ms. Sinema.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday said the rule requiring masks on planes, trains and buses would be extended for two weeks instead of expiring on Monday, citing the need to study the trajectory of the fast-moving BA.2 variant.

Critics said it sent a mixed signal as Mr. Biden tries to treat the virus as a manageable threat and lifts rules that impact non-citizens.

Senate Republicans want to vote on an amendment that targets Mr. Biden’s Title 42 decision before approving a bipartisan $10 billion deal to fund the COVID-19 fight within the U.S.

Lawmakers left Washington for an Easter recess without passing the deal because of the impasse.

Research! America, a nonprofit that advocates for progress on medical and public health needs, told House and Senate leaders in both parties Thursday to approve the money once lawmakers return.

“After the current state and district work periods end, please present a unified front against efforts to derail COVID-19 progress, and work together to secure passage of the $10 billion COVID-19 funding package right away,” President and CEO Mary Woolley wrote. “Under your leadership, Congress has stepped up several times before to provide the resources needed to combat this pandemic. For the sake of Americans and the global community within which our nation has earned a leadership role, please rise to the challenge again.”

