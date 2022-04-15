Inflation did not deflate Easter spending this year.

Americans will drop $20.8 billion on Easter festivities, according to new research from the National Retail Federation. A total of 80% of the population will mark the holiday, with “in-person” celebrations dominating the events.

“Consumers are eager to return to their pre-pandemic holiday traditions,” noted Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the retail group.

The research found that 56% of respondents plan to cook a holiday meal, 51% will visit family and friends in person, 37% will go to church and 32% have planned an Easter egg hunt.

The organization’s poll of 8,155 U.S. adult consumers was conducted March 1-9 and released March 28.

This is all taking place despite Easterflation.

Prices on holiday essentials have gone up, according to the Republican National Committee, which pored over new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Compared with this time last year, the price of eggs has risen by 11.2%, candy by 7.6% and ham and meat in general is up by 14.6 % and 14.8%, respectively.

The price of fresh rolls and muffins has risen by 10.8%, while cakes and cupcakes are up by 8.4%. Lettuce will cost more green, up by 12%, fresh fruits are up by 10.1% and canned veggies by 12.5%. For those who can’t do without pasta, the price is up by 9.3%.

This inflation only yields “absurd prices,” said Tommy Pigott, rapid response director for the GOP.

“People feel the pain of President Biden’s inflationary policies in their pocketbooks, and his empty platitudes, broken promises, and blame games won’t change that,” Mr. Piggott said in a statement.

