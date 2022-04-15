President Biden and first lady Jill Biden made public their tax return on Friday showing they earned nearly $611,000 in 2021.

The White House said the first couple paid $150,439 in federal income tax, making their effective federal income tax rate 24.6%.

The return also reported $17,394 in contributions to 10 different charities, the largest being a gift of $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation named for the president’s late son.

A White House press release touted Mr. Biden’s record of releasing his tax returns. His predecessor, Donald Trump, broke from tradition and never disclosed his annual returns, claiming he couldn’t due to a long-running IRS audit — though aspects of his tax history were leaked in the press.

“The president has shared a total of 24 years of tax returns with the American public, once again demonstrating his commitment to being transparent with the American people about the finances of the commander in chief,” the Biden White House said.

The first couple released a state tax return showing they paid $30,765 in Delaware income tax, and Mrs. Biden released a Virginia income tax return — she works as a community college professor in the state — that reported paying $2,721 in state income tax.

The U.S. presidential annual salary is $400,000, an amount that Mr. Trump famously donated every quarter.

The current first couple reported $445,500 in wages for the year and a mix of pensions and annuities, Social Security benefits and “other income” to reach a total of nearly $611,000.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, a lawyer by trade, reported a federal adjusted gross income of $1,655,563. They paid $523,371 in federal income tax, for an effective income tax rate of 31.6%.

The second couple paid $120,517 in California income tax and $2,044 in New York income tax, and Mr. Emhoff paid $54,441 in District of Columbia income tax. They contributed $22,100 to charity in 2021.

The vice presidential salary is about $230,000.

