A Democratic candidate in California was caught on video appearing to mock the Asian accent of GOP Rep. Michelle Steel.

Jay Chen, a Navy veteran who is backed by the House Democrats‘ campaign arm in the race to knock out Mrs. Steel, accused Mrs. Steel of needing an interpreter to understand what she is saying.

“She just had another town hall the other day, and it’s tough. We’ve transcribed it. You kind of need an interpreter to figure out exactly what she‘s saying. The more she speaks, the better for us,” Mr. Chen said at a campaign event earlier this month.

Mrs. Steel became one of three Korean American women serving in Congress after flipping the Orange County, California, seat that was previously held by Democratic Rep. Harley Rouda in 2020.

Mr. Chen‘s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mrs. Steel accused her opponent of invoking a racist attack on her, calling his remarks offensive to all immigrants.

“I’ve dealt with racist attacks my whole life, but it won’t stop me from proudly sharing my voice,” Mrs. Steel tweeted. “My opponent’s attacks are offensive to all immigrants. You would have thought the child of immigrants would have known that before spreading #AAPI racism.”

The Republican National Committee demanded an apology from Mr. Chen.

“Democrats are proving once again that unless you fit their narrative and agree with them, you are fair game for racist attacks. Congresswoman Michelle Steel is an inspiration to the Asian Pacific American community and is proof that the American Dream is real. Jay Chen‘s despicable comments are totally out of line, and he should apologize for using such racist language,” said Nainoa Johsens, an RNC spokesman.

In other videos posted by Mr. Chen, he also referred to Mrs. Steel as “very incoherent,” and accused her of parroting GOP talking points fed to her by her husband.

Mr. Chen has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood, the California Democratic Party, and Reps. Adam Schiff and Ted Lieu, both California Democrats.

Mrs. Steel was born in South Korea and raised in Japan. She served on the Orange County Board of Supervisors before running for Congress.

