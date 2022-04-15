Wind turbines just achieved a major milestone: out-producing coal and nuclear electricity generation for the first time in U.S. history.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said this week that wind power was the second-largest source of electricity on March 29, surpassing all other energy sources except natural gas.

On that day, natural gas accounted for 31% of total electricity, wind and nuclear were each roughly 19%, coal was 17% and all other sources were a combined 14%, according to the agency’s Hourly Electric Grid Monitor.

On average, wind turbines in the U.S. produce less electricity than natural gas, nuclear and coal. The EIA does not expect wind to eclipse either coal or nuclear for any month this year or in 2023.

The wind power milestone was attributed to consistent growth in the turbine industry and the fact that wind-powered electricity generation typically peaks in the spring because of wind patterns. While wind capacity outpaced nuclear capacity in 2019, wind continues to generate less power because of technological differences, according to the EIA.

The average capacity of wind generators (35%) is far lower than that of nuclear generators (93%). Still, wind turbines rank third when it comes to electricity generating capacity in the United States, behind natural gas and coal.

