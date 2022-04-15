Great Britain’s track and field 4x100 meter relay team will return their silver medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the British Olympic Association announced Thursday.

Team Great Britain was disqualified from last August’s race after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that runner Chijindu Ujah violated anti-doping regulations.

Mr. Ujah tested positive for multiple banned substances, the CAS said in a February release.

“It is with real sadness that we have had to ask for the medals, certificates, and pins back, especially for the three athletes who have been affected through no fault of their own,” BOA CEO Andy Anson said in a statement Thursday. “It is heart-breaking for Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Zharnel Hughes, but especially for Richard Kilty, who only competed in one event in Tokyo. We have written to them all to ensure they know their individual status is not diminished in the eyes of everyone at the BOA.”

Team Great Britain finished second to Italy in the relay last summer.

Canada will now receive silver medals after they were awarded bronze in August. China, which finished fourth in the race, will be given bronze medals, according to Reuters.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.