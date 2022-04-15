The Internal Revenue Service is bracing for a flood of tax returns on the official deadline on Monday in a system already beleaguered with delays.

As of March, the IRS had still not processed more than 12 million tax returns from the 2020 tax year. The backlog will significantly hamper the IRS’ ability to process this year’s returns.

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig warned Congress earlier this month that the agency was laboring with a personnel shortage and a document backlog that built up during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The IRS is serving more people and entities in a global environment than ever before while handling new and bigger responsibilities,” said Mr. Rettig. “At the same time, we have experienced delays in updating our IT systems, which means the IRS and taxpayers must continue to use certain paper-based processes.”

Not only are individuals likely to face more delays in receiving their tax refunds, but the slowdown may wind up costing taxpayers billions overall. An audit by the Government Accountability Office published this week found that the IRS shelled out more than $3 billion last year in interest payments for delayed refunds.

To cut down on the backlog, IRS officials say they have implemented mandatory overtime for staff. The agency is also hiring an additional 10,000 employees to help process returns, using money recently passed in President Biden’s budget.

Even with the additional staff, however, the IRS does not expect to clear the document backlog until the end of this year.

Republicans say that is simply too long. They say that a large portion of IRS employees are still working from home, a factor that has likely contributed to the delay in processing last year’s returns.

“One of the fastest ways to eliminate the backlog of millions of unprocessed tax returns is to have the IRS bring all of their employees back to the office,” said Rep. Mike Kelly, Pennsylvania Republican. “Their telework policy won’t end until June — well after [the new] tax filing deadline.”

IRS officials defend the lenient teleworking guidelines, noting that even before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, a portion of the agency’s workforce was not mandated to come into the office.

“Before the pandemic, a significant percentage of IRS employees were teleworking,” said Mr. Rettig. “We have a union contract … and we follow the terms of that contract and it requires telework eligible positions to be teleworking.”

Agency executives blame the backlog largely on taxpayers who continue to file their returns in paper format, rather than electronically. Paper returns have to be reviewed by staff and hand scanned into the agency’s system for refunds to be processed.

COVID-19 is also a contributing factor. Mr. Rettig told Congress the agency was prevented from properly being able to hire staff during the height of the pandemic. Even now, the IRS has only been able to hire 2,000 out of the 10,000 additional personnel it has been approved to bring on board.

“The pandemic caused significant hiring challenges, including low applicant pools in some locations, delays in fingerprinting due to closed facilities, and delays in processing applicants virtually,” Mr. Rettig said.

Republicans said the issues afflicting the agency are not the result of the coronavirus pandemic, but rather mismanagement and poor planning.

“This is not simply a problem of taxpayers choosing to deluge the IRS with paper-filed returns,” said Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho, the top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee. “In many cases, IRS forms and schedules simply cannot be electronically filed, including where a taxpayer could e-file and attempts to do so, but is rejected by the IRS‘ confusing digital signature process.”

Democrats defended the IRS, saying the agency is not to blame for circumstances wracking its ability to deliver tax refunds promptly. They blamed GOP budgets for the past decade for hamstringing the IRS‘ performance.

“If you’re frustrated by poor customer service from the IRS, you have years and years of Republican cuts that have contributed mightily to the ability of the agency to meet your expectations,” said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, Oregon Democrat.

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.