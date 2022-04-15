Actress Liz Sheridan, best known for playing Jerry Seinfeld’s mother on the TV comedy series “Seinfeld,” died early Friday at the age of 93, her manager said.

She died from natural causes at about 2:30 a.m., five days after her birthday, according to TMZ.

Miss Sheridan was best known for her role playing Helen Seinfeld in all nine seasons of the award-winning show from 1989 to 1998.

Miss Sheridan also acted in Broadway shows in New York City throughout the 1970s. And she starred in the 1980s comedy series “ALF” as Raquel Ochmonek, a nosy neighbor of the Tanner family, with whom the furry alien ALF lived. Other TV credits include “Blossom,” “Hill Street Blues,” “Remington Steele,” “Murder She Wrote” and “Kojak.”

Miss Sheridan wrote in her 2000 book “Dizzy & Jimmy: My Life with James Dean: A Love Story,” that she (her longtime nickname was “Dizzy”) and “Rebel Without a Cause” actor James Dean had a romance when they were starting out in show business, saying that he proposed marriage but she turned him down, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

She is the second “Seinfeld” star to die this month — Estelle Harris, who played George Constanza’s mother, died at 93 on April 2.

