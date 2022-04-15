Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner, who is also running for governor, says she does not have a sex tape.

That’s the message Nikki Fried delivered on Twitter Friday, prompting speculation and questions about why Ms. Fried, who is trailing Rep. Charlie Christ in the Democratic primary for governor, felt it necessary to issue a public denial.

Ms. Fried’s statement was featured prominently on social media, and on her campaign website Friday.

“It’s absurd I have to dignify this, but there is no sex tape,” Ms. Fried asserted. “Sorry to disappoint. Also sorry basically every successful woman has to deal with these types of rumors.”

The public comment prompted GOP operatives to question Ms. Fried’s denial, and to whom she was denying it.

“Literally no one,” Joanna Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the Republican Governors Association, tweeted.

A spokesman for Ms. Fried did not immediately respond to a request about the sex-tape tweet.

A campaign source told The Washington Times Ms. Fried made the statement in order to put to rest “old rumors” that began circulating during her time in Tallahassee, where she worked as a lawyer and a lobbyist.

“She wanted to clear it up for anyone who had gotten wind of this new rumor,” the source said.

Ms. Fried is vying for the Democratic spot on ballot to challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, but she trails Mr. Crist by double digits, according to recent polling.

Mr. Crist is a former Republican and a former Independent, and he served as Florida’s GOP governor from 2007 until 2011.

Ms. Fried’s campaign has struggled to gain traction following a March reboot.

Both Ms. Fried and Mr. Crist lag behind Mr. DeSantis by double digits in hypothetical matchups.

Ms. Fried’s campaign platform calls for “a stronger, fairer Florida for everyone,” and not just “a few people at the top of the economic ladder,” which she believes is currently the case in the Sunshine State.

Last week, Ms. Fried, who is Jewish, doubled down on comparing Mr. DeSantis and his policy decisions with Hitler. She accused Mr. DeSantis of failing to denounce Neo-nazi demonstrators in Florida and told WPTV that his policies “mirror some of the actions that were taken by Hitler on his rise to power.”

On Wednesday, she called a 15-week ban on abortion signed Wednesday by Mr. DeSantis, “a despicable and disgusting assault on women.”

