Two former, female Supreme Court justices will be permanently commemorated with statues on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

President Biden signed a bill Wednesday to ensure that Justices Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the high court, and the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg will get statues built.

The new law states that they will be erected in the next two years and that they should be placed near the Old Supreme Court Chamber, which is on the Senate side of the Capitol.

The Senate unanimously voted for the measure in December, and the House approved it 349-63 last month.

President Reagan appointed Justice O’Connor as the first woman on the high court in 1981, while Ginsburg was appointed by President Clinton in 1993. She died in fall 2020 at the age of 87 after a bout with pancreatic cancer.

Justice O’Connor and Ginsburg will be the 10th and 11th women, respectively, to get statues at the Capitol, according to the Architect of the Capitol.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.