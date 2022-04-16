Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she was denied entry to an upscale steakhouse due to her attire Friday.

Ms. Bottoms tweeted that she should be able to wear “mall” attire because the Capital Grille restaurant she visited is located at the Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Georgia.

“Asked if I could sit in the bar area and was told, ‘No.’. Rules are the rules, just wonder if the woman who came in immediately after me, who I did not see come back out, was also denied service,” she wrote.

Ms. Bottoms’ clothing violated the restaurant’s dress code, according to its website.

“For the comfort of all guests and to better deliver on our promise of a refined atmosphere, proper dress is required. Thank you for not wearing: gym attire, sweatpants, tank tops, hats, clothing with offensive language or images, and exposed undergarments,” reads a section of the restaurants FAQs page.

According to its website, Perimeter Mall has a code of conduct for patrons, although no guidance is listed with regard to customer attire.

Ms. Bottoms, 52, became mayor of Atlanta in 2018 and announced she would not run for re-election in May 2021. Ms. Bottoms now works as a CNN political commentator.

The Capital Grille, which is owned by the Darden restaurants group, has a number of locations nationwide, including four in the D.C. metropolitan area.

The Capital Grille did not respond to a request for comment.

