Two people are in critical but stable condition following a shooting incident at a shopping mall in Columbia, South Carolina, police said Saturday.



Columbia’s Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said twelve people total were injured during the incident, ten of whom suffered gunshot wounds and two others who were injured in a “stampede” of people fleeing the shooting.



Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, South Carolina at just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and began evacuating people to safety.



Police ordered mall employees to shelter in place as law enforcement teams responded and cleared the premises. All injured were believed to be accounted for late Saturday afternoon, and police reported no fatalities.



Mr. Holbrook said three people had been detained in connection with the shooting as of late Saturday, though he said the investigation is ongoing.



“What we know is at least three people were seen with firearms inside the mall, and at least one person fired a weapon,” he said. “That could change. We’re asking anybody with information that may have witnessed, may have video or has heard something to contact our criminal investigations bureau.”



Mr. Holbrook said law enforcement teams were continuing to clear the mall late Saturday.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.