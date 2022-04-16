Seven people were taken into custody following a series of armed robberies that saw two dogs being taken from their owners this week, according to police.

Four adults and three juveniles were arrested, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office did not file any charges against the adults — who were subsequently released, according to ABC7 News.

ABC7 reported that the teenagers’ case would be pursued separately by the D.C. attorney general’s office.

Authorities said several armed suspects robbed a dog owner at gunpoint and made off with their French Bulldog named Bruno. The same group took an Australian Shepherd named Pablo 45 minutes later, according to police.

Pablo was reunited with his owners, but detectives are still searching for Bruno.

The case is the latest incident in a rising trend of pet robberies.

According to the Canine Journal, nearly two million dogs are stolen each year, but only 10% of them ever see their owners again.

The most common breeds that are abducted include Yorkshire Terriers, Boston Terriers, and French Bulldogs. These types of dogs can be resold for over $2,000, according to the Journal.

The American Kennel Club advises owners to avoid leaving their pets unattended, consider getting them microchipped by a veterinarian, and make sure their ID tags are updated.

