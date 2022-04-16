Wendy Rieger, the longtime news anchor at Washington’s NBC 4, died on Saturday after a nearly year-long battle with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. She was 65.

She died with her husband Dan by her side, NBC 4 said in a statement.

“We lost our smart, vibrant, wonderful Wendy Rieger today,” the station said. “For more than 30 years, NBC 4 Washington viewers benefited from her unique style that blended humor, intelligence and compassion, and we are all better for knowing her.”

Ms. Rieger was diagnosed last summer before retiring in December. Soon after the diagnosis, she underwent surgery to remove a tumor and received ongoing treatment from Johns Hopkins.

Her Cancer returned more aggressively in recent weeks, NBC 4 said, and on Friday Ms. Rieger entered hospice care.

Washington’s Mayor Muriel Bowser said she was “heartbroken” by Ms. Rieger’s passing.

“Wendy delivered the news honestly - with humor, heart, [and] expertise and she will be missed dearly,” Ms. Bowser said on Twitter. “Our hearts are with Dan, her [NBC Washington] family, and the many, many people who loved Wendy.”

Ms. Bowser declared Dec. 17, 2021, the day of Ms. Rieger’s retirement to be “Wendy Rieger Day” in the district.

Ms. Rieger graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from American University in 1980 and worked in several Washington newsrooms, including at CNN’s Washington Bureau, WAMU and WTOP, before joining NBC4 in 1988.

