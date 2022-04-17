Former President Donald Trump took jabs at his political opponents in messages released on Easter Sunday.

“Happy Easter to all including the Radical Left Maniacs who are doing everything possible to destroy our Country. May they not succeed, but let them, nevertheless, be happy, healthy, wealthy, and well!” Mr. Trump said in a statement through his Save America PAC.

In another statement, Mr. Trump went after New York Attorney General Letitia James, who launched a civil investigation of the Trump Organization’s financial appraiser, who is accused of engaging in fraudulent or misleading practices in valuing several of the company’s properties.

“Happy Easter to failed gubernatorial candidate and racist Attorney General Letitia James,” Mr. Trump said. “May she remain healthy despite the fact that she will continue to drive business out of New York while at the same time keeping crime, death, and destruction in New York!”

Mr. Trump’s statements were reminiscent of his aggressive tweeting style that some found humorous or endearing, but others found offensive.

His long-banned Twitter account came into the media spotlight recently, when Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” became one of the largest shareholders of the social media platform, sparking speculation that Mr. Trump‘s account might be restored if Mr. Musk manages to take control of Twitter.

