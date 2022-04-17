Pope Francis on Sunday called for peace in Ukraine during his Easter message, cautioning the war could result in a nuclear conflict.

“May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of the cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged. In this terrible night of suffering and death, may a new dawn of hope soon appear. Let there be a decision for peace,” the pontiff said.

“Please, please, let us not get used to war. Let us all commit ourselves to imploring peace, from our balconies and in our streets. Peace. May the leaders of nations hear people’s plea for peace.”

Francis made a reference to nuclear war from a 1955 manifesto by philosopher Bertrand Russell and physicist Albert Einstein that warned of the danger posed by nuclear weapons.

“Shall we put an end to the human race, or shall mankind renounce war? Shall we put an end to the human race, or shall mankind renounce war?” the pope said.

Francis made his remarks two days after he led a Good Friday evening procession in which a Russian woman and a Ukrainian woman carried a cross together in the annual Stations of the Cross, which commemorates Christ’s path to His crucifixion. Ukraine’s ambassador to the Vatican and Greek Catholic Archbishop of Kyiv Sviatoslav Shevchuk criticized the joint procession, Politico reported.

The pope delivered his message to crowds in Rome in St. Peter’s Square from a balcony inside the Basilica, making it his first Easter celebration since 2019. In 2020 and 2021, the pontiff celebrated Easter inside the Basilica to comply with COVID-19 regulations. In 2019, there was no congregation, and in 2020 only a small group was allowed.

Francis also issued remarks about Yemen, “which suffers from a conflict forgotten by all, with continuous victims,” adding that he hopes a recent truce would give hope to Yemen’s people.

He also called for peace and reconciliation for the peoples of Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Libya.

Francis prayed that God grant “reconciliation for Myanmar, where a dramatic scenario of hatred and violence persists,” and for Afghanistan, which is gripped by a humanitarian crisis, including food shortages.

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

