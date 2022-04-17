Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday called on President Biden to visit his war-torn country, saying it would be good for him as leader of the United States.

“I think he will,” Mr. Zelenskyy said during an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union” co-host Jake Tapper that aired Sunday.

“I mean, it’s his decision, of course. And about the safety situation, it depends. I mean that. But I think he’s the leader of the United States, and that’s why he should come here to see,” the Ukrainian leader said.

On CBS’ “Face The Nation,” host Margaret Brennan asked Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba if it is important for Mr. Biden not only to visit Ukraine but also reopen the U.S. Embassy in the country.

“We would be happy to see him in our country, and it would be an important message of support to us,” Mr. Kuleba said. “And of course, a personal meeting between two presidents could also pave the way for new supplies and … U.S. weapons to Ukraine and also for discussions on the political, possible political settlement of this conflict.”

Several European leaders have visited Ukraine‘s capital, Kyiv, in recent weeks, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leaders of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland.

But White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said last week on NBC’s “Meet The Press” there are no plans for Mr. Biden to visit Ukraine.

“President Biden doesn’t currently have any plans to travel to Kyiv. But what I will tell you is he sits in the Oval Office and in the Situation Room on a daily basis, organizing and coordinating the world when it comes to the delivery of weapons,” Mr. Sullivan said.

