Army Gen. James C. McConville has tested positive for COVID-19, the third member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to have contracted the coronavirus, Army officials said Monday.

Gen. McConville, the chief of staff for the nation’s largest military branch, tested positive Sunday and is experiencing “very mild symptoms” similar to seasonal allergies. He is currently working remotely while adhering to all protocols from the Centers for Disease Control, Army officials said.

Gen. McConville is fully vaccinated and received two COVID-19 boosters, officials said.

SEE ALSO: Biden to agencies: Make sure infrastructure materials funded by law are ‘Made in America’

Pentagon officials did not disclose where Gen. McConville was at the time he was believed to have been infected by the coronavirus.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. David Berger, commandant of the Marine Corps, both tested positive for COVID-19 in January 2022. Both also worked remotely until they were cleared to return to the Pentagon. The military services are still facing some legal challenges to a mandate that all those serving in the ranks and in the National Guard be vaccinated against COVID-19.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.