A Republican newcomer is campaigning on the need to combat rising crime and to increase support for law enforcement in his bid to flip a Democratic seat to red in Colorado this November.

Joe O’Dea, 60, said he wants to get tough on crime in his state, citing his experience growing up as the son of a police officer. Mr. O’Dea’s father, Edward “Doc” O’Dea, was a Denver police officer.

Mr. O’Dea, a construction company owner, said part of his position to strengthen safety in Colorado is to back law enforcement, as officers retire and resign at high levels in the state and elsewhere.

“We need to support our police. When people demoralize the police, it hits home for me, having my dad as a cop,” Mr. O’Dea said. “A lot of the Democrats in Colorado didn’t use their voice [to support police], and that’s why we’re at where we’re at right now with the rise in crime.”

Mr. O’Dea’s concerns about crime come as cities across the country face sharp increases in violence.

Denver’s 2021 violent crime rate hit the highest recorded in the city since 1994, with 928 crimes occurring per 100,000 residents.

Mr. O’Dea was the first Republican to secure a spot on Colorado’s June 28 primary ballot in the race to challenge Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in November.

Candidates running for statewide office in Colorado must receive support of at least 30% from state delegates to advance onto the ballot.

Colorado Republicans voted earlier this month to advance state Rep. Ron Hanks for the primary. Mr. Hanks has run on claims that former President Donald Trump was the true victor of the 2020 election.

Mr. Hanks’ rise ended the bids of five other GOP candidates who were hoping to secure a spot on the ballot, but were unable to garner enough support from delegates.

Mr. O’Dea chose to collect petition signatures to get on the ballot, instead of going through the state assembly. He is concentrating his campaign on economic and social issues, rather than on Mr. Trump and the 2020 election.

In addition to reducing crime, Mr. O’Dea wants to strengthen schools and infrastructure, lower taxes and mitigate inflation costs.

Though election forecasters view the Colorado Senate race as favoring Democrats, Mr. O’Dea said there could be a hidden backlash among voters who are frustrated with the economy and other issues that have eroded support for Democrats and the Biden administration.

“Some of the policies that the Democrats have in place are causing a rebellion,” Mr. O’Dea said. “A few people are fed up. They don’t need more government in their lives. We don’t need any more help.”

Mr. Bennet is seeking a third full term this year. The Democrat was appointed by then-Gov. Bill Ritter in 2009 to replace Sen. Ken Salazar, who left the post to serve as Interior Secretary under former President Barack Obama.

Mr. Bennet won a full term a year later, and pursued a brief presidential run in 2020. The incumbent has raised almost $7 million, with more than $3 million of campaign cash on hand.

The Democrat, however, is the only incumbent senator who is refusing donations from corporate political action committees and federal lobbyists, according to his campaign.

Mr. Bennet’s campaign website says he plans to continue delivering for Coloradans, citing his work on climate change, COVID relief and fighting child poverty, as well as his bipartisanship.

“Throughout his years in the Senate, Michael has built a reputation for listening to Coloradans letting their needs guide his agenda in Washington, and working with Republicans and Democrats to address Colorado and our nation’s greatest challenges,” it states.

Colorado Democrats accused the Republican of having once financially supported Mr. Bennet, as well as Colorado’s other Democratic senator, John Hickenlooper.

“Joe O’Dea will be chasing Ron Hanks in an expensive and nasty Republican Senate primary centered on Trump and election denial. As a candidate, O’Dea is playing politics and attacking Democrats —- however, it won’t erase his extensive history of donating to Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper,” said Nico Delgado, spokesman for the Colorado Democratic Party.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report shifted this race from “solid Democrat” to “likely Democrat” in February.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.