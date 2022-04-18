Twitter users mocked Rep. Ilhan Omar after she hinted about the unfair reaction she and her Muslim family would receive on an airplane compared to airplane passengers singing Christian songs.

The Minnesota Democrat, who is the first Somali American elected to Congress, tweeted a video Saturday night that showed a Christian worship leader strumming a guitar and singing with others on an airplane.

“I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane,” Ms. Omar tweeted with the video. “How do you think it will end?”

The video’s context is missing. It is unknown what kind of flight the passengers are on, but the video was reportedly shot or initially posted by Jack Jensz Jr., a pastor who founded an organization called Kingdom Realm Ministries.

Ms. Omar repurposed the video clip from the Twitter account @davenewworld_2, which has the handle “Fifty Shades of Whey.”

Responses to Ms. Omar‘s remark came quickly, particularly from potential GOP opponents she may face in her 5th Congressional District this election cycle.

“Qatar — a country you’re very familiar with — plays Islamic prayers on the intercom before takeoff on their planes,” tweeted Cicely Davis, a GOP primary candidate running in Ms. Omar’s district. “They have a designated prayer area & coordinates for Mecca are posted on the screens. It’s no problem. The issue is you hate Christians & Jews & lots of Muslims.”

Royce White, another Republican primary candidate running in the district, tweeted at Ms. Omar: “I’m coming for your seat.”

“Don’t disrespect Christianity! You’re a globalist fraud. You can’t pray in Pelosi’s office! The Democrats you serve don’t believe in God. Their platform is openly anti-God. Minneapolis will not become Mogadishu. We will not bend the knee,” Mr. White added.

Republicans running in other races around the country also chimed in.

“In America, Muslims can & do pray in public,” tweeted Jose Castillo, a GOP candidate running in Florida’s 9th Congressional District. “If she wants a country where Christians aren’t allowed to do the same [Ms. Omar] should go back to her own country.”

“Why do you hate Christians, Ilhan?” tweeted Vernon Jones, a Trump-endorsed former Democrat running in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District. “If the freedom of religion we enjoy here in America disturbs you, feel free to pack your bags and head back to Somalia, Sudan, or wherever you’re from. Take your brother with you.”

