A federal judge in Florida upended the mask mandate for airplane and other travel on Monday.

Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a Trump appointee, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped their authority and did not justify issuing the mask requirement.

She said the agency’s mask mandate ran afoul of federal law because it did not adhere to the Administrative Procedures Act when issuing the order.

“Because ‘our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends,’ the Court declares unlawful and vacates the Mask Mandate,” Judge Mizelle wrote in the 59-page order.

The lawsuit was brought by the Health Freedom Defense Fund and two travelers with anxiety who protested wearing the masks.

The federal mask mandate for travel was issued Feb. 3, 2021, roughly two weeks after President Biden took office.

The White House criticized Monday’s ruling.

“This is obviously a disappointing decision. The CDC continues recommending wearing a mask in public transit,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

She said because the decision just came out, the CDC and the Department of Homeland Security — which implement the guidance — must assess it while the Department of Justice decides how to proceed in court.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department said officials are reviewing the decision.

Meanwhile, GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill celebrated the decision. Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee tweeted out the ruling with the word “Freedom.”

And Sen. Steve Daines, Montana Republican, said it was a big victory for common sense.

“It’s past time we let families get back to normal and put an end to all of Biden’s unscientific, unconstitutional mandates for good,” he said.

The federal government announced last week an extension of the mask mandate for transportation, which included planes, trains, buses and subways, due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The mandate had provided exceptions for children under 2 years old and for people with certain disabilities.

It was set to expire April 18 but was extended to May 3 until the judge’s order on Monday.

Lawrence O. Gostin, a global health law professor at Georgetown University, said the judge is “clearly wrong” but her ruling will be a big setback to Mr. Biden and the CDC if it is not swiftly overturned on appeal.

“CDC clearly has the power to prevent the interstate transmission of COVID on airplanes by requiring masking,” he said. “This ruling could cause chaos at airports across the United States. This is also a major blow to the president because it questions his administration’s authority to act to protect the public health.”

The U.S. Court for the D.C. Circuit has a group of cases challenging the mask mandate, which is pending.

In addition, a federal court in Texas is handling a lawsuit filed by the state, a GOP congresswoman and an advocacy group against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over the mask requirement in February.

Judge Reed Charles O’Connor, a Bush appointee, is handling that legal battle.

Besides travelers, pilots and flight attendants have sued to end the mandate, saying it is difficult to wear masks for hours on end and to police passengers who refuse to obey the rule.

While some passengers might feel safer because of the mandate, major airlines have lobbied Mr. Biden to let the rule expire, citing the burden of enforcement and the fact the CDC does not recommend universal mask-wearing in much of the country.

The administration decided last week to prolong the mandate so it would have time to evaluate the fast-moving BA.2 variant, which accounts for 85% of U.S. cases, and whether it will cause major problems.

Daily case counts remain close to pandemic lows across the country but are slowly increasing and have reached 38,000 per day, an increase of about 40% from two weeks ago.

Hospitalizations have continued to decline, and the daily average of patients sits below 15,000 as scientists point to a possible decoupling of cases and bad outcomes because of vaccines, boosters and available treatments.

However, the decline is starting to level off as the BA.2 variant becomes dominant.

The city of Philadelphia decided to reimpose its indoor mask mandate on Monday, saying it needed to stay ahead of the new variant.

The White House is sticking to business as usual. It held an outdoor Easter egg roll on Monday and scheduled indoor events in the East Room in recent weeks.

Mr. Biden is trying to pivot to an era in which COVID-19 is treated as a disease in the background of society, but his decision to prolong the transportation mask mandate is complicating that position.

Republicans and centrist Democrats say it is odd that the transportation mandate has an uncertain endpoint, even as Mr. Biden has opted to lift Title 42, the pandemic order that allowed the U.S.to swiftly turn away migrants at the border, on May 23.

They say the twin decisions send an inconsistent message about the trajectory of the pandemic.

Arthur Caplan, director of the division of medical ethics at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine, said the Biden administration will have to decide whether it is worth fighting to restore the mask mandate given the widespread push for normalcy.

“It’s just not worth it to get into the war unless you had a complete explosion in COVID rates,” he said. “I think the drive back to normal is huge. The political cost of trying to fight that wish is very high. Whether the virus agrees or not, that seems to be what the American people want to do.”

He said because of that, persons who are immunocompromised will be left to fend for themselves.

“They’re going to be stuck restricting their behavior, wearing masks,” he said, “because their fellow citizens just aren’t willing to sacrifice for them.”

