Justice Clarence Thomas returned Monday in person for oral arguments at the Supreme Court after being hospitalized last month for an infection.

He had participated in cases while he was ill by reviewing the transcripts and audio of the arguments. He also joined in some of the oral arguments remotely.

After a two-week recess, the justices returned to the bench Monday morning to hear five cases this week and five cases next week.

Justice Thomas was back on the bench, peppering lawyers with questions during the arguments on Monday.

The 73-year-old was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in the District of Columbia last month with flu-like symptoms and was treated with antibiotics after being diagnosed with an infection, according to a statement by the high court.

Not much more information was given about the justice’s condition other than he had been discharged from the hospital a few days later.

Justice Thomas, the court’s longest-serving justice, was appointed to the court in 1991 by President George H.W. Bush.

